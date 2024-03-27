Derbyshire gigs: Bands playing in Chesterfield, Matlock, Ilkeston, Ripley and Buxton
April 4
Jervase acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Karybdis, Akkadian, Orbital Alignment, Wolves Don't Sleep, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Sean Webster, The Flowerpot, Derby.
April 5
Orion Stars supported by Gogglehead, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
James Scanlan, Buxton Taphouse, Buxton, 7pm start.
Pint of Mild, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Franchise, The Holmefield Arms, Whitwell.
Hamburg Nights, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Coldflame, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Old Skool, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Sham Radio, The Springfields Sports Bar, Swadlincote.
April 6
Arizona, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Crooked Few. Tupton Tap, Tupton.
James Scanlan, The Nags Head, Clay Cross.
Lower The Tone, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Indieannas, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Modest, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Salty Dog, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
ABK, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Just Radiohead (tribute to Radiohead), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sanctum Sanctorium, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Jonny Halifax Invocation, Goddesses, Skeeve, Dubrek Studios, Derby.
April 7
Daze Of Youth, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton, 4pm start.
Ron Van Etten, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
The Modskas, Riddings Community Centre, 6pm start.
Something Orange, Joey Collins & The Bushido Code, The Roz Bruce Infusion, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 6pm start.
James Scanlan, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 7pm start.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
