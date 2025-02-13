Headshrinka will entertain music fans at the George and Dragon, Belper on Saturday, February 22 (photo by Kristian Barron Brown)

Beat a path to these venues across Derbyshire to fill up your senses with the best live performances.

February 20

Seth Lakeman, Buxton Opera House.

February 21

Wake Up Call play at The Old Poets Corner, Ashover on Saturday, February 22.

Hi-On Maiden (tribute to Iron Maiden), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Donovylan, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Freeway, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Animals, Buxton Opera House.

New Man Rockets, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Rik Gaynor (tribute to Elvis), Silver Ghost, Derby.

The Amber Squad, The Sleepers, First Wave, Year Zero, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

Fred Zeppelin (tribute to Led Zeppelin), The Flowerpot, Derby.

8Ts, The Kingsway, Derby.

February 22

Killers Kollective (tribute to The Killers), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Guilded Splinter, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Ready Or Not, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Emilio Santoro as Elvis, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfeld.

Kate Hudson, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Copper Dog Band, Hasland Club,

Wake Up Call, The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Crossroads, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Soul Play, Uppertown Social Club, near Ashover.

Starscreen, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Gridlock, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Headshrinka, George and Dragon, Belper.

It's Been Emotional, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

The Stand Ins, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Darren Newbold, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Littlefield, MIlford Social Club, near Belper.

Raised On Radio, Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

Sam Sherdel supported by The Collide and Alchemy Band, Dubrek Studios, Derby.

Rockit, Spondon Liberal Club.

Small Fakers (tribute to Small Faces), The Flowerpot, Derby,

The Modest, Spondon Village Club, Spondon.

Rock It, Seven Oaks, Stanton By Dale.

February 23

Nancy Brookes, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Calves In The Dark, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

Serena Jean, Elephant and Peacock, Belper, 6pm start.

Chris Firminger, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

After Hours, The Smithfield, Derby.

Strange Days, Spondon Liberal Club.

After Smoke Clears, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

February 24

Robin Evans Esq, The Flowerpot, Derby.