Derbyshire gigs: Bands heading for Exile festival near Darley Dale and RussFest in Chesterfield

Festivals in gorgeous countryside near Darley Dale and at a Chesterfield pub will give music lovers plenty to listen to at the weekend. Tribute band fans should head for Derby to listen to the hits songs of Blondie and Neil Young
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:23 BST
The Bakewell Tarts will be among performers at Exile Festival at Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.The Bakewell Tarts will be among performers at Exile Festival at Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.
The Bakewell Tarts will be among performers at Exile Festival at Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.

June 29

Nick McCann, acoustic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Isaac Neilson. The Queens Head, Buxton.

Groundhog Days play at RussFest at the Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield, on Saturday.Groundhog Days play at RussFest at the Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield, on Saturday.
Groundhog Days play at RussFest at the Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield, on Saturday.
    June 30

    Claire Coupland, Boot Hill Toe Tappers, Good Habits, Dave & Chris, The Makings, Bang On The Ear, Peet Jackson play at the Exile Music Festival. Sabine Hay, off Oldfield Lane, near Darley Dale.

    The Bluebirds. The Junction, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield,

    RedFox.The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Seventh Son. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Blondied (tribute to Blondie); The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Skarantinos. Tappers Harker, Main Street, Long Eaton.

    July 1

    Ruff Trade, Sheffield Community Choir, To Nowhere, Capes, Groundhog Days, Arkania, Of All People, Luke Wall, Eddie Huntley Band, Billobuckers play at RussFest in aid of Andy’s Man Club charity. The Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield, 12noon start.

    Alisa Marie, Boot Hill Toe Tappers, Red Ruff, Rosie Faith, Folklincs, Toe Tappers, Thorpe & Morrison, Araya, Big Stone Gap, The Lullabies, Chris Cleverley, Detta Kenzie, Thee Dagger Debs, Gatehouse, Nastee Chapel, RedFox play at the Exile Music Festival. Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale, 12noon start.

    Spitewinter. The Gate, Swanwick, 6pm start.

    Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Starscreen. Twenty Ten, Matlock.

    Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Michigan. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Rust for Glory (tribute to Neil Young). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Riskee and the Ridicule. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Trent Delta. Rowells Drinking Emporium. Main Street, Long Eaton.

    July 2

    FourTell, The LeftyChris Band, The Bakewell Tarts, What A Palava Band play at the Exile Music Festival. Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale, 12.30pm start.

    Mysterious Blues. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

    Kepi Ghoulie supported by The Atoms, Shackleford, Los Fatso Libres. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    July 3

    Chronology. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

