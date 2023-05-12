Derbyshire gigs: Bad Manners at Barrow Hill, Gretchen Peters at Buxton and Mark Radcliffe's UNE at Wirksworth
Festival season is getting underway with Rail Ale at Barrow Hill and Locktronica at Wirksworth lighting up the gig guide.
May 18
Bad Manners, supported by Brew Droop, at Rail Ale festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse
Basin Street, supported by Tszarzi. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.
The Lol Goodman Band. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
May 19
The Amber Band, supported by T7-2. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.
Highway Child play at Rail Ale festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Gretchen Peters with special guest Kim Richey. Buxton Opera House.
April Ess. The Spotted Frog, Chesterfield.
Claire Shaw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Rakestone supported by Red Ruff. Hope & Anchor, Wirksworth.
Skinny Molly. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Absolute Bowie (tribute to David Bowie) performing Ziggy Stardust. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Junction. Mickleover RBL, Mickleover.
May 20
Flavz, Brawny, Oma G, Die Dan Die, James Glew play at the Locktronica festival. The Old Lockup, Wirksworth, 12 noon start.
Bring me the Hearts, supported by Riley Marsh. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.
Flash play at Rail Ale festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Mark Radcliffe’s UNE, supported by The Silver Field. The Old Lockup Wirksworth.
Live/Wire (tribute to AC/DC). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Wrong Jovi. Gasoline, Chesterfield.
MIthril. Star Inn, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Facsimile. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Strange Days. Top Club, Smalley Common, Ilkeston.
Freeway. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
The Southmartins (tribute to The Beautiful South/Housemartins). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sanctum Sanctorium. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
May 21
Nick Jonah Davis, Debbie and the Sea of Fire, South-Facer, Analogue Electronic Whatever, Project Emptyhead play at Locktronica festival. The Old Lockup, Wirksworth, from 12 noon.
Doublecross. The Flowerpot, Derby, from 4pm.
Ruts DC. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.
Breabach. Belper Meadows Cricket Club, Belper.
