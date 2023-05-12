News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Derbyshire gigs: Bad Manners at Barrow Hill, Gretchen Peters at Buxton and Mark Radcliffe's UNE at Wirksworth

Festival season is getting underway with Rail Ale at Barrow Hill and Locktronica at Wirksworth lighting up the gig guide.

By Gay Bolton
Published 12th May 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:57 BST
Gretchen Peters performs at Buxton Opera House on Friday, May 19, as part of her farewell tour (photo: Andrew Newiss)Gretchen Peters performs at Buxton Opera House on Friday, May 19, as part of her farewell tour (photo: Andrew Newiss)
Gretchen Peters performs at Buxton Opera House on Friday, May 19, as part of her farewell tour (photo: Andrew Newiss)

May 18

Bad Manners, supported by Brew Droop, at Rail Ale festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Basin Street, supported by Tszarzi. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

Skinny Molly play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 19 (photo: Haluk Gurer)Skinny Molly play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 19 (photo: Haluk Gurer)
Skinny Molly play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 19 (photo: Haluk Gurer)
Most Popular

    The Lol Goodman Band. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    May 19

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Amber Band, supported by T7-2. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Highway Child play at Rail Ale festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

    Gretchen Peters with special guest Kim Richey. Buxton Opera House.

    April Ess. The Spotted Frog, Chesterfield.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Claire Shaw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Rakestone supported by Red Ruff. Hope & Anchor, Wirksworth.

    Skinny Molly. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Absolute Bowie (tribute to David Bowie) performing Ziggy Stardust. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Junction. Mickleover RBL, Mickleover.

    May 20

    Flavz, Brawny, Oma G, Die Dan Die, James Glew play at the Locktronica festival. The Old Lockup, Wirksworth, 12 noon start.

    Bring me the Hearts, supported by Riley Marsh. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Flash play at Rail Ale festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

    Mark Radcliffe’s UNE, supported by The Silver Field. The Old Lockup Wirksworth.

    Live/Wire (tribute to AC/DC). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Wrong Jovi. Gasoline, Chesterfield.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    MIthril. Star Inn, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

    Facsimile. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Strange Days. Top Club, Smalley Common, Ilkeston.

    Freeway. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Southmartins (tribute to The Beautiful South/Housemartins). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Sanctum Sanctorium. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    May 21

    Nick Jonah Davis, Debbie and the Sea of Fire, South-Facer, Analogue Electronic Whatever, Project Emptyhead play at Locktronica festival. The Old Lockup, Wirksworth, from 12 noon.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Doublecross. The Flowerpot, Derby, from 4pm.

    Ruts DC. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.

    Breabach. Belper Meadows Cricket Club, Belper.

    Ruts DC. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.

    Related topics:Rail AleBuxtonChesterfieldDerbyshire