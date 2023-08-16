Derbyshire gigs: August bank holiday weekend festivals in Chesterfield, Peak District, Ripley and Tideswell

Summer festivals in Derbyshire are going out with a bang over the bank holiday weekend. Brit Fest will light up Chesterfield, Rock The Peak does exactly that at Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton, George Fest returns to Tideswell and Ripfest storms into Ripley.