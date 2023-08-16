News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: August bank holiday weekend festivals in Chesterfield, Peak District, Ripley and Tideswell

Summer festivals in Derbyshire are going out with a bang over the bank holiday weekend. Brit Fest will light up Chesterfield, Rock The Peak does exactly that at Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton, George Fest returns to Tideswell and Ripfest storms into Ripley.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST
Loxleigh bring the party to Brit Fest at the Britannia Inn, Chesterfield on Sunday, August 27.

August 24

Inspiral Carpets. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Paul Tabor plays Potfest. The Flowerpot, Derby.

August 25

    Rhys Evans (4pm) and LickSquid (9pm) play at Ripfest. Pear Tree Inn, Ripley.

    TIck Tick Boom, Tint Lizzy play at Rock The Peak. Greenview Farm, Moulders Lane, Pikehall, near Matlock, 7pm start.

    Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Let It Be D/C. Hasland WM Club.

    Little Dog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Trinity Road, Easy Thomas Band play George Fest. George Hotel, Tideswell.

    L.A. Cobra, Naztt Rats, Lesbian Night Club. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    Tony Christie. Buxton Opera House.

    August 26

    Pint of Mild, Glass Rhino, Now on Earth, Glam Fever play George Fest. The George Hotel, Tideswell, 3pm start.

    He’s Electric (3pm), Code 44 (9pm) play at Ripfest. Pear Tree Inn, Ripley.

    The Penny Loafers. Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

    Collateral Damage. Tramway Tavern, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

    Michael Upton. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    EBA The Reggae Man, Peashooter, Stone. Tappers Harker, Ilkeston.

    Dressed To KIll (tribute to KISS) and Notley Crue (tribute to Motley Crue) The Hairy Dog.

    August 27

    Marsden, Minus Sumthing, Shambles Kelly Sheldon, Pulp'd (tribute to Pulp), Loxleigh, Alan and Vanessa with special guest Tilly, Elle Coles and Katy Plant, Eva-May Menzies and DJ Shaun Banger Scott play Brit Fest, The Britannia Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield, 12.30pm start.

    Hammered, Alchemy Live (tribute to Dire Straits), Gorilla Riot, Dog of Two Head, StOp sToP play at Rock The Peak. Greenview Farm, Moulders Lane, Pikehall, near Matlock, 2pm start.

    Soul Play, Groundhog Days, The Cabronitas, The Buddies, No Way Back play at George Fest. The George Hotel, Tideswell, 3pm start.

    Ami Sharpe (3pm), Incredible Skank Brothers (7.30pm) play at Ripfest. Pear Tree Inn, Ripley.

    The Modest. Palmer Morewood Memorial Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton, 4pm start.

    T-Rexstasy. Peak Cavern (Devil's Arse), Castleton.

    Alchemy (tribute to Dire Straits). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    August 28

    Mick Moonshine (3pm), The Sugar Tree (9pm) play Potfest. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Ant Green. Marquis Pub and Kitchen, Denby Codnor Lane, Codnor.

    Scotty & The Flowing Locks. The Tappers Harker, Long Eaton.

