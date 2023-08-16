Derbyshire gigs: August bank holiday weekend festivals in Chesterfield, Peak District, Ripley and Tideswell
August 24
Inspiral Carpets. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Paul Tabor plays Potfest. The Flowerpot, Derby.
August 25
Rhys Evans (4pm) and LickSquid (9pm) play at Ripfest. Pear Tree Inn, Ripley.
TIck Tick Boom, Tint Lizzy play at Rock The Peak. Greenview Farm, Moulders Lane, Pikehall, near Matlock, 7pm start.
Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Let It Be D/C. Hasland WM Club.
Little Dog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Trinity Road, Easy Thomas Band play George Fest. George Hotel, Tideswell.
L.A. Cobra, Naztt Rats, Lesbian Night Club. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Tony Christie. Buxton Opera House.
August 26
Pint of Mild, Glass Rhino, Now on Earth, Glam Fever play George Fest. The George Hotel, Tideswell, 3pm start.
He’s Electric (3pm), Code 44 (9pm) play at Ripfest. Pear Tree Inn, Ripley.
The Penny Loafers. Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.
Collateral Damage. Tramway Tavern, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.
Michael Upton. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
EBA The Reggae Man, Peashooter, Stone. Tappers Harker, Ilkeston.
Dressed To KIll (tribute to KISS) and Notley Crue (tribute to Motley Crue) The Hairy Dog.
August 27
Marsden, Minus Sumthing, Shambles Kelly Sheldon, Pulp'd (tribute to Pulp), Loxleigh, Alan and Vanessa with special guest Tilly, Elle Coles and Katy Plant, Eva-May Menzies and DJ Shaun Banger Scott play Brit Fest, The Britannia Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield, 12.30pm start.
Hammered, Alchemy Live (tribute to Dire Straits), Gorilla Riot, Dog of Two Head, StOp sToP play at Rock The Peak. Greenview Farm, Moulders Lane, Pikehall, near Matlock, 2pm start.
Soul Play, Groundhog Days, The Cabronitas, The Buddies, No Way Back play at George Fest. The George Hotel, Tideswell, 3pm start.
Ami Sharpe (3pm), Incredible Skank Brothers (7.30pm) play at Ripfest. Pear Tree Inn, Ripley.
The Modest. Palmer Morewood Memorial Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton, 4pm start.
T-Rexstasy. Peak Cavern (Devil's Arse), Castleton.
Alchemy (tribute to Dire Straits). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
August 28
Mick Moonshine (3pm), The Sugar Tree (9pm) play Potfest. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Ant Green. Marquis Pub and Kitchen, Denby Codnor Lane, Codnor.
Scotty & The Flowing Locks. The Tappers Harker, Long Eaton.