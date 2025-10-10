The LUMPS play at Buxton Brewery Trackside on Friday, October 17 and at The Butchers Arms, Brimington, on Saturday, October 18.

Get a kick out of listening to live music at venues around Derbyshire which are hosting an array of original groups, cover bands or tribute acts putting their own stamp on the songs of Elvis, The Smiths, and The Darkness.

October 16

The Smyths, The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 17

Kris Barras' Hollow Souls, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Trinity Road, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.

BRUDE, The Victoria Inn, Chesterfield.

Embers, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The UB40 Experience, Hasland Club.

Big Joe Bone, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Monkey Finger, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Definitely KB, George & Dragon, Newton.

The LUMPS, Buxton Brewery Trackside, Buxton.

Foo Fighters UK, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

The Hard Stuff, Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, Upper End, near Buxton.

Ramshackle Men, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Love Distraction - A Tribute To The Human League, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Jonny Blade, Taylor Liam Jackson, Evacuation Plan and Northern Rome, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

October 18

A Vision of Elvis (tribute show), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

AriZona, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The LUMPS, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Mike Onza, Hasland Club, Hasland

Kaleidoscope Band, The Dog House, Alfreton.

33 Revs, Comrades Club, Crich.

Crooked Crows, Holmefield Arms, Whitwell.

Rain Dogs, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Rat Race, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Disfunktional, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Tom Katz, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Breabach, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Old Skool, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

Nine Below Zero, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Blacksheep, Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

The Darkest (tribute to The Darkness) supported by Born To Be Bad (tribute to Joan Jett and the Runaways), The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Sam Scherdel, Dubrek Studios, Derby,

October 19

Tim Hoad, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Suzie & The Suit with Drunk Punk, Hasland Club, 3pm start.

Sidekick, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, 4pm start.

Luke hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

Andrew Warner, The Dog House, Alfreton, 5.30pm start.

Memphis Flash, award-winning Elvis tribute, White Lion, Ripley, 6pm start.

Breaking Poynt, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Johnny Cash Roadshow, Buxton Opera House.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

October 20

Ma Polaine's Great Decline, The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 21

LeftyChris Band, Hasland Club.

Beth Nielsen Chapman and Judie Tzuke, Buxton Opera House.

October 22

The Troops of Doom, The Hairy Dog, Derby.