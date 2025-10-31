Derbyshire gigs: All the live music in Chesterfield, Matlock Bath, Buxton, Ilkeston, Belper and Derby
November 7
Shadows of a Silhouette and The Zebedees, The Bank Showbar, Chesterfield.
The Smiths Ltd, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Nowhere Men, Hilltop Club, Bolsover.
Fleetwood Shack (tribute to Fleetwood Mac), The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
Lawrence County, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Ziggy Pop and Billion Dollar Alice, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
The Modest, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common.
Purple Zeppelin (tribute to Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin), Buxton Opera House.
Mon Martin, The Frog on the Bine, Buxton.
Grey & Beth Duo, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
U2UK, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Verbal Warning, The White Horse, Derby.
Mark Foggo, The Hairy Dog, Derby,
Korma Police, The Needles, Alvaston, Derby.
November 8
Paytron Saint, Headgazer, Gaggle, Unripe Mangos, Dubrek Studios, Derby, 6.30pm start.
Efti's Project, margomool, Floral Pattern play at Afterbloom, The Church, Derby, 6.30pm start.
Theatre of Floyd (tribute to Pink Floyd), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Craig Barker, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
The LUMPS, Bottom Club, New Whittington, Chesterfield.
The Modest, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Pint of Mild, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Soul Battalion, Hilltop Club, Dronfield.
Gaelforce, The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
The Last Electric, The Royal Oak, Tibshelf.
Paul Armfield and Ed Hulse, The Queen's Head, Belper.
Lower the Tone, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Stand Ins, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The SKAS, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.
SPAM, Nags Head, Belper.
Murder of Crows, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
3 Legged Cat, George and Dragon, Belper.
Definitely Oasis and The Richard Ashcroft Experience, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Headshrinka, The Horse and Groom, Derby.
Jess Silk and Joe Solo, Mr Shaws House, Derby.
Junkyard Angels, The Needles, Alvaston, Derby.
November 9
Tommy Jones and Tom Warham host open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.
The Jim Smith Band, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Ward Thomas, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
ModSkas, White Lion, Ripley.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest, The Tavern, Hatton.
November 10
Robin Bibi, The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 11
Amy Winehouse Band, Buxton Opera House.