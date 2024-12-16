Derbyshire gigs: All the festive live music breaking out in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Buxton, Alfreton, Belper and Ilkeston
December 19
Stuart Rickards, Rose and Crown, Barlborough.
Rosie & Oli, Vintage Tea Rooms and Wine Bar, Buxton.
The Upbeat Beatles (tribute to The Beatles), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Open mic with Isaac Neilson, The Queens Head, Buxton.
December 20
Poizon (tribute to Poison), Surreal Panther (tribute to Steel Panther), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Bootstraps, Rosie O'Leary's, Chesterfield.
Martin Rynds, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
BRUDE, The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Soul Stereo supported by The Thursdays, North Wingfield Community Resource Centre.
Georgie Mills, Hasland Hops, Hasland.
Doublecross, Bankers Tavern, Alfreton.
Young ELVIS (tribute to Elvis Presley), Star Inn, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Remand To Vegas, Milly Ayesha, Darren Morgan, The Railway, Belper.
The James Warner Prophecies, The George and Dragon, Belper.
Cold Flame, The Anchor Inn, Tideswell.
Ruff Trade, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Andrew Warner, The Hop Inn, Pinxton.
Shackled, The Crafty Tap, Heanor.
Infirm of Purpose supported by We Are Sovereign, Frame the Hero and Idolvein, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
Last Resort, supported by The Sixth Letter, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Modest, The Needles, Alvaston, Derby.
December 21
Kim Jennett, The Howling TIdes, Eddie & The Wolves, Tattoo Molly, No Setting Sun play Rockmageddon, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 4pm start.
Cold Flame, Farmyard Inn, Youlgreave (4pm start); The Manners, Bakewell (7.30pm start).
Rogue, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Crooked Few, The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.
Don't Look Down, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield,
Lexi Whiteside, The Star Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Josh Feeley, Rosie O'Leary's, Chesterfield.
Adrenaline 2, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Pint Of Mild, Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Death Of The High Street, The Bankers Tavern, Alfreton.
The Unbroken, Twenty Ten, Matlock.
Hannah Brine, The Green Man Gallery, Buxton.
Towards The Sun, The Loft, Matlock.
BRUDE, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.
Young ELVIS, The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Lower the Tone, The Boat, Cromford.
Sum Kinda Yella, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Elvis by Alex Horner, The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Shackled, The Codnor Inn, Codnor.
The Blacktop Sliders, Eagle Tavern, Heage.
Hannah Brine, Green Man Gallery, Buxton.
Headshrinka, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
The Modest, The Boathouse, Shardlow.
December 22
Cold Flame, Old Hall Hotel, Hope, 2pm start.
Carl North, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
The Modest, Royal Oak, Tibshelf, 4pm start.
Doublecross, The Flowerpot, Derby. 4pm start.
Skarantinos, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.
Peashooter, The Latch LIfter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Open mic with Chris Firminger and special guest Rogue, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
James Johnson, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Adam Slack and The Bangers, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
December 23
Rock Buffet, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.
Ami Evans, The Junction, Chesterfield, 6pm start.
December 24
Renayah,The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
Blurred Mondays, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 6pm start.
Cheap Shades, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Dawn Fury, The Hideaway, Derby.
