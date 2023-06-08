News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Acts to watch in Chesterfield, Buxton, Ilkeston Derby include soul bands and tributes to Coldplay and Gary Moore

A new festival in Derbyshire makes its debut in Matlock and Steve Earle lights up the stage in Buxton.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST
Coldplace will perfom the songs of Coldplay at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, June 18.Coldplace will perfom the songs of Coldplay at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, June 18.
Coldplace will perfom the songs of Coldplay at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, June 18.

Thursday, June 15

Brinanikens. The Queens Head, Buxton.

Friday, June 16

The King of Reggae (musical celebrating the songs of Bob Marley). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Spitewinter. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

    Brew Droop. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The DAB. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Forever Moore (tribute to Gary Moore). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    June 17

    Quartet Con Alma, Phoebe Shaw, Phil 2 play at Eat Breathe Live Festival. Designate @ The Gate, Matlock, 3pm start.

    The G Men Soul Band. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    The LUMPS. Twenty Ten, Matlock.

    The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Sweetchin. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Vincent Flatts FInal Drive. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Strange Days. The Honeycomb, Ladybank Road, Mickleover.

    June 18

    The Modest. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, 4pm start.

    Silicone Taxis. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Coldplace (tribute to Coldplay). Buxton Opera House.

    June 19

    Steve Earle. Buxton Opera House.

