Derbyshire gigs: Acts to watch in Chesterfield, Buxton, Ilkeston Derby include soul bands and tributes to Coldplay and Gary Moore
Thursday, June 15
Brinanikens. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Friday, June 16
The King of Reggae (musical celebrating the songs of Bob Marley). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Spitewinter. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
Brew Droop. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The DAB. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Forever Moore (tribute to Gary Moore). The Flowerpot, Derby.
June 17
Quartet Con Alma, Phoebe Shaw, Phil 2 play at Eat Breathe Live Festival. Designate @ The Gate, Matlock, 3pm start.
The G Men Soul Band. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The LUMPS. Twenty Ten, Matlock.
The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Sweetchin. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Vincent Flatts FInal Drive. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Strange Days. The Honeycomb, Ladybank Road, Mickleover.
June 18
The Modest. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, 4pm start.
Silicone Taxis. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Coldplace (tribute to Coldplay). Buxton Opera House.
June 19
Steve Earle. Buxton Opera House.