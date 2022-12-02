Derbyshire gigs: ABBA Reunion, Dr Feelgood, Fred Zeppelin air hits galore
Legendary stars Dr Feelgood bring their rock-blues sound to one of the best-known venues in Derbyshire. Tribute acts performing the hit songs of ABBA, Queen and Led Zeppelin also feature prominently on the live music front.
December 8
ABBA Reunion. Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.
John Gill's Garage Show. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
December 9
The Freddie & Queen Experience. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Spitewinter Band UK. Three Horseshoes, Brimington.
DFacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Uncle Salty. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Breaking News. The Holly Bush, Marehay, near Ripley.
Fred Zeppelin. The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.
Popes of Chillitown, Faintest Idea.The Hairy Dog, Derby.
December 10
Cydonia Nights (tribute to Muse). Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.
The Goldleaf Duo. Bottle & Thyme, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
Tree Beard. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Canadians In Space. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Red Lane. The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
Dr Feelgood. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Four Muppeteers. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby.
December 11
Esten. The Ark Tavern, Brimington (4pm start).
Paul Evans. The Flowerpot, Derby (4pm start)
No Setting Sun, supported by Eddie & The Wolves, Confyde. Dubrek Studios, Bridge Street, Derby.
The Modest. Foresters Arms, Swadlincote.
December 12
The Lone Stars. The Flowerpot, Derby.
December 14
Monasteries, supported by Sunfall and Cavekiller. The Hairy Dog, Derby.