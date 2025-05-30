Los Coyote Men play on Saturday, June 7 at the Landlocked Festival, Feather Star, Wirksworth

Eighteen acts will bring live music to the third Landlocked festival in Wirksworth. Festival fever will sweep into Matlock where a food and drink extravaganza will be accompanied by live music from Donovylan. Ahead of their performance at Download, nu-metal outfit Nu-Castle rock up for a gig in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 6

Nu-Castle (tribute to nu metal), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Skatoons, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Donovylan will play the music of Donovan and Bob Dylan on the afternoons of June 7 and 8 at the Matlock Food and Drink Festival in Hall Leys Park.

The Nowhere Men, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

The WonderWhys, Hasland Club.

The Filthtones, Tits Up, Nervous Twitch, The Complaint That Creeps, The Boo Tikis play Landlocked festival, Feather Star, Wirksworth.

Selective Hearing, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Nu-Castle play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Friday, June 6 (photo: Matt Jolly)

Cold Flame, Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Northern Lights, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bootleg Weller, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.

June 7

The Surfers, The Caezars, The Sci Flies, Dactyl Terra, The Space Agency, The Wasagas, The Aqua Barons, The Jack Cades, The Moonlight Sirens, Los Coyote Men play Landlocked festival, Feather Star, Wirksworth, 12 noon start.

Donovylan performs at Matlock Food and Drink Festival, Hall Leys Park Matlock, from 3.30pm.

all4indie and Britpop United, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Scandal Brothers, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

4 Play Quo perform Status Quo songs, Hasland Club.

The Brown Notes, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

2 Toners, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days, The Shinnon, Matlock Bath.

Bombshell, The Dog House, Alfreton.

The Indieannas, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Wake Up Call, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

Sincerely Yours, Uppertown Social Club, near Ashover.

Rodina Music, High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.

Shed The Ego, The Keys, Ripley.

Tim Hoad, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Tony Farrell Big Band, St Peter's Church, Belper.

Damage Report, Toby Carvery, Derby.

Headshrinka, Ye Olde Dolphin Inne, Derby.

V8, The Smithfield, Derby.

June 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screaming Seagulls, The Silhouettes, Hawaiian Serenades play Landlocked festival, The Feather Star, Wirksworth, 11am start.

The Dove Naughty Boys, Dove Holes Viillage Hall, 1pm start.

Donovylan performs at Matlock Food and Drink Festival, Hall Leys Park, Matlock from 2pm.

Sam Robinson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Know Idea, The Dog House, Alfreton, from 4.30pm.

S.O.S. Band, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Chris Firminger, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Idol Maiden, The Smithfield, Derby,

Open mic with Tom Warham, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

June 9

Reverend Ferriday, The Flowerpot, Derby.