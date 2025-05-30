Derbyshire gigs: 18 bands head for Landlocked festival in Wirksworth, Donovylan plays at Matlock food and drink fest, Download signings Nu-Castle are poised to rock Chesterfield
June 6
Nu-Castle (tribute to nu metal), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Skatoons, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
The Nowhere Men, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
The WonderWhys, Hasland Club.
The Filthtones, Tits Up, Nervous Twitch, The Complaint That Creeps, The Boo Tikis play Landlocked festival, Feather Star, Wirksworth.
Selective Hearing, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Cold Flame, Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Northern Lights, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Bootleg Weller, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.
June 7
The Surfers, The Caezars, The Sci Flies, Dactyl Terra, The Space Agency, The Wasagas, The Aqua Barons, The Jack Cades, The Moonlight Sirens, Los Coyote Men play Landlocked festival, Feather Star, Wirksworth, 12 noon start.
Donovylan performs at Matlock Food and Drink Festival, Hall Leys Park Matlock, from 3.30pm.
all4indie and Britpop United, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Scandal Brothers, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
4 Play Quo perform Status Quo songs, Hasland Club.
The Brown Notes, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
2 Toners, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days, The Shinnon, Matlock Bath.
Bombshell, The Dog House, Alfreton.
The Indieannas, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Wake Up Call, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.
Sincerely Yours, Uppertown Social Club, near Ashover.
Rodina Music, High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.
Shed The Ego, The Keys, Ripley.
Tim Hoad, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Tony Farrell Big Band, St Peter's Church, Belper.
Damage Report, Toby Carvery, Derby.
Headshrinka, Ye Olde Dolphin Inne, Derby.
V8, The Smithfield, Derby.
June 8
Screaming Seagulls, The Silhouettes, Hawaiian Serenades play Landlocked festival, The Feather Star, Wirksworth, 11am start.
The Dove Naughty Boys, Dove Holes Viillage Hall, 1pm start.
Donovylan performs at Matlock Food and Drink Festival, Hall Leys Park, Matlock from 2pm.
Sam Robinson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Know Idea, The Dog House, Alfreton, from 4.30pm.
S.O.S. Band, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Chris Firminger, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Idol Maiden, The Smithfield, Derby,
Open mic with Tom Warham, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
June 9
Reverend Ferriday, The Flowerpot, Derby.
