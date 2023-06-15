News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Derbyshire gigs: 11-act festival at Matlock Bath pub, Gary Numan tribute band in Derby, Abba songs in Ilkeston

Festival fans should head for Matlock Bath’s Fishpond pub on Saturday to see 11 acts performing from early afternoon through until midnight.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST
Little Dog are among the bands playing at The Fishpond Music Festival, Matlock Bath, on Saturday, June 24.Little Dog are among the bands playing at The Fishpond Music Festival, Matlock Bath, on Saturday, June 24.
Little Dog are among the bands playing at The Fishpond Music Festival, Matlock Bath, on Saturday, June 24.

June 22

Brinanikens. The Queens Head, Buxton.

June 23

The Liquid Engineers play the hits of Gary Numan at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.The Liquid Engineers play the hits of Gary Numan at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
The Liquid Engineers play the hits of Gary Numan at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Most Popular

    Blakshine, supported by Under The Radar and Syncolima. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    It's Been Emotional. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Let's Abba Party Band. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, Ilkeston.

    Special Brew. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Fleetwood Bac (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Colosseums and Swarm61X, supported by Infirm Of Purpose. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Si Astbury. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.

    Gun Money. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.

    June 24

    Blagger, The Incredible Skank Brothers, Little Dog, Mancuso, Gold Leaf Duo, Whiskey Chasers, Retro Revival, Beat Hounds, Jig For A Kiss, Rivers, Jason Barker play at The Fishpond Music Festival. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath, from 1pm to midnight.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Priory Jones. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Groundhog Days. Hill Top Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.

    DFacto. The Bull’s Head, Youlgreave.

    Spitewinter. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

    Let’s Abba Party Band. Ilkeston Rugby Club.

    Salty Dog. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    The Liquid Engineers (tribute to Gary Numan). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    The Modest. Springfield Sports Bar, North Street, Swadlincote.

    Damage Report. Ye Olde Dolphin, Queen Street, Derby.

    June 25

    Lil Roosters. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    June 28

    Black Orchid Empire supported by Giant Walker, Sixth Wonder, Contemno. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Related topics:DerbyMatlock BathDerbyshireABBAGary NumanBuxtonChesterfield