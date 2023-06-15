Derbyshire gigs: 11-act festival at Matlock Bath pub, Gary Numan tribute band in Derby, Abba songs in Ilkeston
June 22
Brinanikens. The Queens Head, Buxton.
June 23
Blakshine, supported by Under The Radar and Syncolima. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
It's Been Emotional. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Let's Abba Party Band. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, Ilkeston.
Special Brew. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Fleetwood Bac (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Colosseums and Swarm61X, supported by Infirm Of Purpose. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Si Astbury. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.
Gun Money. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
June 24
Blagger, The Incredible Skank Brothers, Little Dog, Mancuso, Gold Leaf Duo, Whiskey Chasers, Retro Revival, Beat Hounds, Jig For A Kiss, Rivers, Jason Barker play at The Fishpond Music Festival. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath, from 1pm to midnight.
Priory Jones. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days. Hill Top Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.
DFacto. The Bull’s Head, Youlgreave.
Spitewinter. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Let’s Abba Party Band. Ilkeston Rugby Club.
Salty Dog. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
The Liquid Engineers (tribute to Gary Numan). The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Modest. Springfield Sports Bar, North Street, Swadlincote.
Damage Report. Ye Olde Dolphin, Queen Street, Derby.
June 25
Lil Roosters. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
June 28
Black Orchid Empire supported by Giant Walker, Sixth Wonder, Contemno. The Hairy Dog, Derby.