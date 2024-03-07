Derbyshire gig guide: Showaddywaddy hit Chesterfield on 50th anniversary tour
March 14
Re-Take That (celebrating Take That's greatest hits), Buxton Opera House.
Isaac Neilson, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Garage Show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
March 15
Showaddywaddy, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Leftychris Band, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Soul Battalion, Hasland Club, Hasland.
The Jerseys (tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons), The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
Starscreen, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Electric Blue, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Verbal Warning, Mill and Brook, Long Eaton.
Fat Chance, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Black Zeppelin, Guns 2 Roses, Dizzy Lizzy, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
March 16
Ruth Roubelle, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Crooked Few, Tupton Tap, Tupton.
Mark Ashley, Hilltop Club, Bolsover.
Rik Gaynor, The Shoulder at Hardstoft, near Pilsley.
The Franchise, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, Edgefold Club, Matlock.
The Lumps, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Bad Penny, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
It's Been Emotional, George and Dragon, Newton.
Strange Days, The Holly Bush, Marehay, Ripley.
Headshrinka, George and Dragon, Belper.
Salty Dog, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Matt David, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Stated Quo, Scopyons, Hellbent Forever, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
U2UK, The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Few, The Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.
March 17
Elm Tree Row, Hop In, Pinxton, 5pm start.
Paper Kite, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.
Lisa Munroe, VIctoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Beautiful Trauma (tribute to P!nk), Buxton Opera House.
Spiers & Boden, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Open mic night with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
March 18
Jack T. Harper, Hilltop Sports Club, Dronfield.