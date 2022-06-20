Derbyshire gig guide: Open-air festival near Matlock heads the line-up of live music

June 24
The Rogue Embers, Good Habits, Katie Spencer, Jake in the Box (main stage); Boothill Toe Tappers, Robyn Wallis Johnson, Chris Allen (garden stage). Exile Music Festival, Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.
Am Samstag (SWI), Character Development, DeadBlondStars, Future Selves. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Cover'd In Punk. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Amy - A Tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.
June 25
Hallouminati, Dirty Cello, Harry Skinner, Keith Kendrick & Sylvia Needham, The Shakedown Bros, Ben Robertson, Zaboomba, Lead Feather, Natalie Windsor, T’Owd Man Border Morris (main stage); The Boothill Toe Tappers, Steve Welch, Samantha Spencer, Monday Nights, Muffinman, The Detectorists (garden stage). Exile Music Festival, Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.
Atomic, supported by Open Jaw Fayre. Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield (3pm start, Atomic on stage at 6pm).
Death Divine, Kaparillion, Karma’s Puppet, Reanimate, Steal The City compete in final of Metal 2 The Masses. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Lost Notes. Coal Aston Village Hall.
DFacto. Outside gig at The George, Tideswell (7pm).
Steve Forbert The Flowerpot, Derby.
June 26
The Wam Bam Band, Bau Cat, Molly & The Grey Notes (main stage); Entertainers – Steel Band (garden stage). Exile Music Festival, Sabine Hay, Darley Dale.
Let's ABBA Party. Spanish Bar, Market Street, Ilkeston
Craig Thomas. Needles, Alvaston.
Si Astbury. Railway Inn, Hatton.
June 27
Shakira Andy Bole, Mr Bunny, Alan Brown. Midsummer Mini Music Festival of Eclectica. High Peak Bookstore & Cafe, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.
June 28
Nigel Ayers, Graham Clarke. Midsummer Mini Music Festival of Eclectica. High Peak Bookstore & Cafe, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.