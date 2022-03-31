Derbyshire gig guide: Here's where to catch your favourite band playing live

Are you ready for a week of live music in the run-up to the long Easter weekend? Here are the bands and the venues – but remember to check that the gigs are going ahead before setting out.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:33 pm

April 7

The Carpenters Story. Buxton Opera House.

April 8

Email your band or venue's gig listings in Derbyshire, together with a photo, to: [email protected]

Go Your Own Way (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Michael Hardy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Rainbow Rising (Rainbow/Ritchie Blackmore tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

April 9

Rainbow RIsing, the UK's top tribute to Richie Blackmore's Rainbow, play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, April 8.

Green Haze (Green Day tribute) and The Offspin (Offspring tribute). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The ELO Experience (tribute to Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Music Masters. Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover.

Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Liza Pulman. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Free At Last (Free/Bad Company tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Spirit Levellers. Blue Bell Bass House, Long Eaton.

April 11

Gilbert O'Sullivan. Buxton Opera House.

