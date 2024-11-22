Derbyshire gig guide: Find out who is playing in Chesterfield, Matlock Bath, Belper, Buxton and Derby
November 28
Nick Mccann acoustic nights, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Open mic with Rosanikens, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Steve Nimmo, The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 29
3 Second Fuse, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Bon Jourvi (tribute to Bon Jovi), The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Donovylan, Hasland Club, Hasland.
One Night of Elvis with Alex Horner, North Wingfield Miners Welfare Club.
Crooked Few, The Tupton Tap, Tupton.
Brainshakers, George and Dragon, Belper.
The Modest, Crown Inn, Somercotes.
WonderWhys, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Straight Bends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Brinn Lad, Vintage Tea Rooms & Wine Bar, Buxton.
The Denabys, The Mease, The Ritz, The Castros, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.
The Fillers (tribute to The Killers), The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 30
Lexi Whiteside, The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.
JJ Galway, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Beth Pashley, Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield.
Giant, The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Dark Lightning, Hasland Club, Hasland
Pint of Mild, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Little Dog, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
BRUDE, Eagle Tavern, Heage.
Amy J, The Flying Childers Inn, Stanton in Peak.
Monkey Finger, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Spam, Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Finn Flood Music, Vintage Tea Rooms & Wine Bar, Buxton.
Crazy 66, George and Dragon, Belper.
Bin 53-4, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Craig Harrison, Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale.
The Pulse, The Honeycomb, Mickleover.
Strange Days, Half Moon Inn, Derby.
Ultimate Green Day and Ultimate Blink 182 (tributes to Green Day and Blink 182), The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.
Laid - A Tribute to James, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Ian Andrews, The Victory Club, Allenton, Derby.
December 1
Nancy Brookes, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Brian Stone And The Masters Of None plus Matt Johnson play in aid of Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre, Brampton Bierhuis, Chesterfield.
Alex Spacey hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Bin 53-4, Frog on the Bine, Buxton.
Breaking News, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.
The Evans Bros, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Penny DIamond, The Hideaway, Derby.
Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.