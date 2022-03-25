Derbyshire gig guide: Check out where the bands and singers are performing
Here’s your guide to where you can see live music in Derbyshire in the week ahead.
March 31
A Flock of Seagulls. The Hairy Dog, Derby.Big Stone Gap. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby,
Friday, April 1
Doghouse. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Nathan Carter. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
DFacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Pint Of Mild. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
What's Love Got To Do With It? (Tina Turner tribute). Buxton Opera House.
The Lindisfarne Story with frontman Billy Mitchell and founder member Ray Laidlaw. The Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Ultimate Coldplay. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Bootleg Blondie. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Ripchords. Victory Club, Chellaston Road Derby.
April 2
Arizona, supported by James Scanlon. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Go Your Own Way (tribute to music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Cavern Beatles. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Slade UK. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Steve Steinman's Anything For Love (tribute to Meat Loaf). Buxton Opera House.
Focus. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Popes of Chillitown. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Smyths (The Smiths tribute). The Venue, Abbey Street, Derby.
Si Astbury. Mushroom Hall, Main Street, Albert Village, Swadlincote.
April 6
The Bootleg Beatles. Buxton Opera House.