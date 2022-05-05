Derbyshire gig guide - check out the venues for live music in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock and Belper

May 12
Ben Poole Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.
May 13
The Nutty Boys. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Alana Rose. The Pig & Pump, Chesterfield.
The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
La Villa Strangiato. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Andy Ska. Needles, Alvaston.
May 14
Fury. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Neil Jacques. Junction Bar, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.
Caim. St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield.
Seth Lakeman. Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.
Uncle Salty. The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell.
John Gill. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Bob Fox. St Peter’s Church, Belper.
DFacto. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Beyond Madness (tribute to Madness). Belper United Football Club, Raygar Stadium, Bridge Street, Belper.
Ohasis. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Clampdown UK. Needles, Alvaston.
Si Astbury. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby.
May 15
Katie Stewart. Junction Bar, Chesterfield (from 5pm).
You Win Again (Bee Gees tribute). Buxton Opera House.
May 16
Flook.The Lion Hotel, Belper.
May 18
Jools Holland. Buxton Opera House.
Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons play Motorhead, supported by These Wicked Rivers and Earl of Hell. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Radio Romantic. Needles, Alvaston.