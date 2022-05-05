Derbyshire gig guide - check out the venues for live music in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock and Belper

Here’s your latest round-up of where the live music is happening in Derbyshire over the coming week. Enjoy!

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 2:23 pm
Seth Lakeman performs at Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell on Saturday, May 14 (photo: Tom Griffiths)

May 12

Ben Poole Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

May 13

La Villa Strangiato will play the music of Rush at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 13.

The Nutty Boys. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Alana Rose. The Pig & Pump, Chesterfield.

The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

La Villa Strangiato. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Andy Ska. Needles, Alvaston.

May 14

Fury. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Neil Jacques. Junction Bar, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Caim. St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield.

Seth Lakeman. Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.

Uncle Salty. The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell.

John Gill. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Bob Fox. St Peter’s Church, Belper.

DFacto. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Beyond Madness (tribute to Madness). Belper United Football Club, Raygar Stadium, Bridge Street, Belper.

Ohasis. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Clampdown UK. Needles, Alvaston.

Si Astbury. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby.

May 15

Katie Stewart. Junction Bar, Chesterfield (from 5pm).

You Win Again (Bee Gees tribute). Buxton Opera House.

May 16

Flook.The Lion Hotel, Belper.

May 18

Jools Holland. Buxton Opera House.

Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons play Motorhead, supported by These Wicked Rivers and Earl of Hell. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Radio Romantic. Needles, Alvaston.

