Derbyshire gig guide: All the venues where you can watch bands playing live

Check our guide to see whether your favourite band has a gig in Derbyshire over the coming week.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:20 pm
March 24

Tony Hadley (of Spandau Ballet fame). Buxton Opera House.

March 25

MuddiBrooke. The Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

Dark Lightning. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Incredible Skank Brothers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Dirt Road Blues Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

March 26

No Remorse (tribute to Metallica). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Whitesnake UK. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

A Vision of Elvis, starring Rob Kingsley. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Groovy Cats. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sweet Chin Music. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

Sekatrain. London Road Inn, Buxton.

The Southmartins. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Lancashire Hotpots. The Venue, Derby.

Spunk Volcano, The Eruptions, Leech Blinders, Rotunda. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Damage Report. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Si Astbury. Ryans Bar, St Peters Street, Derby.

March 27

The Three Degrees. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

DFacto. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

March 31

A Flock of Seagulls. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

