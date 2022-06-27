Derbyshire festival The Eyes Have It will be headlined by The Real Thing, Bad Manners, Dr and the Medics

The hit-making enertainers will top the bill at the seventh annual The Eyes Have It event in Eyes Meadow, Duffield, from July 1 to 3.

Festival fans can expect to hear an avalanche of familiar songs performed live throughout a weekend that offers a crowd-pleasing musical mix.

The Real Thing, who will headline Friday’s show, topped the UK singles chart in 1976 with You To Me Are Everything, followed by Can’t Get By Without You which peaked at number two in the charts during the same year.

Dr and the Medics, Buster Bloodvessel from Bad Manners, The Real Thing, pictured anti-clockwise from top (photo of Dr and the Medics: Martin Shaw Photography)

Bad Manners, led by the incomparable Buster Bloodvessel, will unleash a lively show on Saturday, drawing from a back catalogue of hits such as My Girl Lollipop, Lip Up Fatty. Can Can, Special Brew and Walking in the Sunshine.

Dr and the Medics, who are best known for their cover of Norman Greenbaum’s Spirit in the Sky, will play out the festival on Sunday.

Simon Clark, who organises The Eyes Have It, said: “]What I love about it all is that it gives quality local bands, and a few from further afield, the opportunity to play in a proper festival environment on the same bill as household names.

"From its inception in 2015 this lovely little festival has grown year on year. The festival has seen the likes of Toploader, Slade, From The Jam, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, The Blockheads and Toyah, to name a few, grace the main stage.

Over the years I've booked headline bands that meant something to me as I grew up, developing my musical taste, but I think my favourite would have to be The Blockheads of Ian Dury fame. When I first heard the album New Boots and Panties, back in 1977 I was hooked. Such a talented artist. But there have been many magical moments. The whole audience singing and dancing to Toploader's Dancing In The Moonlight was amazing, for example.”

Simon’s own band The Cubists, which he formed 11 years ago, will be playing on Saturday at The Eyes Have It.

He said: “The festival came about because the band played a festival at Ashley Hay, near Wirksworth, back in 2014. It was there that I fell in love with the stage they were using and got the idea of putting together my own festival. Eyes Meadow, at the time, wasn't really being utilised a great deal.... the annual Duffield carnival, Guy Fawkes night and football throughout the winter months. So a perfect venue.”

A total of 23 acts will be performing at The Eyes Have It this weekend.

If you’re looking for an event where kids can be entertained, there are circus and arts workshops, at no extra cost, children and adult yoga sessions and families can also try their hand at Djembe drumming.

There are camping pitches but make sure that you call 07707562981 to check that there is space available before booking.