Derbyshire festival launch for indie-rock band Diamond Bridges' new album

Diamond Bridges, whose members are Mick Wilson (vocals/drums), Ronald McFarlane (guitars) and Neil Fox, play at ROM Fest at Crossley Park, Ripley on Sunday, July 17, at 3pm.

Exclusive CD copies of their new 12-track album, titled Over You will be on sale during the afternoon for just £5.

Over You is the third album to be produced by the Nottingham/Derby based trio who write, record and perform their own music.

The album is available on all social media platforms, iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.

ROM Fest will include performances by Rattlesnakes (starting at 1pm), The Crimson Rays (2pm), Eddie & The Wolves (4pm) and Shackled (5pm).

The afternoon of original music forms part of Ripley Music Festival, a highlight which is the Party in the Park and Proms Night on Saturday, July 16. Performances in Crossley Park on Saturday include Sam Cutting (1pm start), Night Shift (2pm), Acoustic Hour featuring Billy Sharples, Rhysy Baby and Stuart Richardson (2.50pm), Shadows of a Silhouette (4pm), Buffet Panic (5pm), 3 Less Than 5 (6pm), Licksquid (7pm) and Newstead Brass (8.30pm). The evening ends with a firework display.

An open mic night on Friday, July 14, will kick off a weekend of entertainment in Crossley Park. The local performers on Friday will include Jay Wetton (7pm start), Darren Claxton (7.20pm), Chris and Sue Rotherham (7.40pm), Richard Hallam (8pm), Ian Sallis (8.20pm), Stuart Boles (8.40pm).

*Five pubs in Belper will host more than 40 bands between them during the Nailed It Music Festival on Saturday, July 16, from 2pm, as follows:

The Devonshire – Inside Information, Isaac Neilson, Hedgehog Reality, Graham Graham Beck, Alex Cavan, Connor Hayes, Experimental Sonic Machines, Joe Clark, Pete Robinson;The Lion – Phil Matthews, Liam Ball, Romy, Soapbox Preacher, Karen McLeod, PM Divas, Anthony Stark, Dave Peacock;

Railway – Marple, Blue Byrd, Bluest Experience, Content Provider, The Mudas, Aubrey Eeels and the Baron, Public Eye, Johnny Wild and the Blue Lights, Oregon Way;

Tylers – Finding Bella, Mortal No More, Kill the Moon, Rules of Engagement, Setkatrain, Brew Droop, Death of the High Street, Marseille, The Outriders;

Arkwrights Real Ale Bar – Ami Sharpe, Rosie Faith, King of Rome, Jodie Smith, Markus Headroom, Graham Hinckley, Charlie King, Faith Rhianon, Michael Upton.