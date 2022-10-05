Derbyshire date for The Pitmen Poets' final tour

Ex-Lindisfarne singer and songwriter Billy Mitchell, renowned singer and instrumentalist Bob Fox, leading exponent of Tyneside song Benny Graham, and much-covered Durham songwriter Jez Lowe will present ‘A Night Of Songs and Stories’ at Buxton Opera House on October 8.

From Billy Elliot to Auf Wiedersehen Pet, from When The Boat Comes In to The Likely Lads - now be enthralled and entertained by The Pitmen Poets.