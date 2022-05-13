Derbyshire date for singer-songwriter Jon Allen who counts Jools Holland and Mark Knopfler among celebrity fans

Jon will be joined by some of the country’s finest session musicians for the gig at the Medway Centre on Friday, May 20, 2022.

The show is part of a short UK tour this month. On Instagram Jon says: “Catch me all over the country, make a trip of it. We’ve picked out some really nice places. Sightseeing by day, mega rockstar at night.”

Jon, who released his latest album titled ….meanwhile in 2021, and The Luna Kings will head to the Netherlands following their run of shows in the UK.

Jon Allen plays at The Medway Centre, Bakewell, on May 20, 2022.

As a live performer, Jon has carved a niche supporting such acts as Mark Knoplfer, Seal and Dionne Warwick to name a few.

Jon, a graduate of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, got his first break when his Going Home song was chosen for a Land Rover Freelander advert. The song got heard all over the world, racked up 20,000 downloads, and found a champion in Jo Whiley on Radio 1.

Meanwhile, Uncut magazine described his 2009 album, ‘Dead Man’s Suit’ as “exemplary”, and evocative of Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, and Nick Drake, while ‘Q’ magazine called it “breathtaking”.

But it was the much-loved In Your Light, chosen to be A-listed on Radio 2, that landed Jon a coveted spot on BBC 2’s ‘Later… with Jools Holland’. In his introduction, Jools described how he heard Jon on the radio and had to find out who the singer was before insisting he was booked for the show, saying. “It was one of the most amazing voices I’ve heard this year”.

Jon’s second album Sweet Defeat produced the Radio 2 A-listed hit track Joanna – the song that also made it onto the soundtrack of the global TV smash Homeland. He attracted big-name fans, including Guy Chambers, Mark Knopfler (who offered to play guitar for him), and Bob Harris, for whom he did a session; and he has since toured extensively, both solo and with his band, appearing with Knopfler, Emmylou Harris and Damien Rice.