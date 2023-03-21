This spring marks the launch of their latest studio album ‘Riverwoods’ - a musical response to the feature-length documentary of the same name made by rewilding charity ‘SCOTLAND: The Big Picture’, and recently featured on Channel 5 . The album is a collection of both songs and instrumentals inspired by the journey of the Atlantic salmon and the much-needed biodiversiy along our river systems.

There’s a strong connection to place in their music - with the band based between the Scottish Highlands and Shetland. Taking their name from a dock in Ewan’s native Liverpool, Salt House draw on a wide range of influence from folk, traditional, and singer-songwriter worlds that they inhabit. Their carefully honed sound features melancholy viola entangled round rich vocals and double-guitar interplay. The band’s reputation as fine interpreters of words both old and new has been solidified over the past few years with acclaimed album releases and extensive touring both at home and in mainland Europe.