Ensemble Hesperi, which is composed of Royal College of Music graduates, will perform in St Alkmund’s Church at Duffield on January 14, 2023.

The ensemble, which was chosen as Britten Pears Young Artists for 2020, is dedicated to showcasing the infectious charm and dazzling virtuosity of music from the 18th century through imaginative programming and cross-art form collaboration.

An album, Full of the Highlands Humours, exploring the works of Scottish composers such as James Oswald and Thomas Erskine was released in April this year.