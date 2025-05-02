Hear all your favourite songs from James Bond films at Buxton Opera House on May 11, 2025 (photo: Bryan Marshall)

A concert featuring songs from the legendary James Bond films promises to be oh oh heaven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, Nobody Does It Better will be on the setlist for Q The Music - The James Bond Concert Spectacular at Buxton Opera House on May 11, 2025.

The evening will be hosted by Miss Moneypenny herself – Caroline Bliss. As the charismatic compere, Caroline will guide the audience through the performance, whilst also sharing anecdotes and memories from her time working on The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated tribute band will deliver breathtaking vocal performances, exceptional musicianship and intricate arrangements that remain true to the film series in an adrenaline fuelled concert.

Director Warren Ringham said: “We are really excited to be embarking on our biggest ever tour. We’d love to see all those Bond fans out there as we sweep across the country: this is a show that celebrates everything about Bond, by Bond fans for Bond fans!”

The show has become synonymous with top 007 events around the world, with the company having performed at Sir Roger Moore’s official memorial event at Pinewood Studios, as well as alongside George Lazenby for the 50th anniversary event for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

The Times newspaper gave the show a 4-star review when it debuted in the West End debut, commenting: “It’s hard to imagine this music being served better. Simply stunning.”

Tickets cost £31 for the concert which begins at 7.30pm. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.