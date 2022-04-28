Derbyshire concert delay for Barbara Dickson advised to rest by doctor

Barbara was due to perform at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on May 7 but the concert will be rescheduled for late summer.
Concert promoter, George Gunby, said: “Barbara Dickson is extremely disappointed at missing the concert. She is very keen to sort out a new date as soon as possible, especially as the concert celebrates the lives and music of Mick Peat and Barry Coope. Profits from the concert will go to good causes nominated by the Peat and Coope families. I know some people were travelling quite a distance and I do apologise to ticketholders for any inconvenience.”
Tickets for the cancelled May 7 concert will be valid for the rescheduled date. In addition, ticketholders can gain free entry to the concerts by Bob Fox on May 14 and Daphne’s Flight on May 30 at St Peter's Church, Belper. Proof of ticket purchase should be shown on the night.
A full refund is available from the point of purchase up to and including May 30, 2022. Those points are Derby Live, Riverside Chambers, Full Street, Derby (livetickets.org) tel. 01332 255800, St Peter’s Church, Chesterfield Road, Belper, tel. 01773 828772 or BAF Limited, tel 07847 478251.