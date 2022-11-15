News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire choir will perform Handel's Messiah

A Derbyshire choir and soloists will perform Handel’s masterpiece Messiah.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Derbyshire Singers will perform Messiah at Lady Manners School, Bakewell, on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
The Derbyshire Singers will perform Messiah at Lady Manners School, Bakewell, on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The Derbyshire Singers, accompanied by The Derbyshire Sinfonia, will be in concert at Lady Manners School, Bakewell on Saturday, November 26, at 7pm. Anna Dennis (soprano), Catherine Wyn Rogers (alto), Andrew Mackenzie Wicks (tenor) and Tim Mirfin (bass) will be the soloists.

Tickets cost £15 (adult), free admission for students in full-time education. Book online at www.derbyshiresingers.org

Now in its 49th season, The Derbyshire Singers choir has 70 members drawn from the north of the county. Rehearsals are at Highfields School at Starkholmes, near Matlock on Tuesdays at 7.30pm. New singers are welcome. For further information, email the choir’s secretary: [email protected]

READ THIS: Best spas in Derbyshire and beyond

Most Popular

    Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

    Derbyshire