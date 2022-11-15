The Derbyshire Singers will perform Messiah at Lady Manners School, Bakewell, on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The Derbyshire Singers, accompanied by The Derbyshire Sinfonia, will be in concert at Lady Manners School, Bakewell on Saturday, November 26, at 7pm. Anna Dennis (soprano), Catherine Wyn Rogers (alto), Andrew Mackenzie Wicks (tenor) and Tim Mirfin (bass) will be the soloists.

Tickets cost £15 (adult), free admission for students in full-time education. Book online at www.derbyshiresingers.org

Now in its 49th season, The Derbyshire Singers choir has 70 members drawn from the north of the county. Rehearsals are at Highfields School at Starkholmes, near Matlock on Tuesdays at 7.30pm. New singers are welcome. For further information, email the choir’s secretary: [email protected]

