Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir.

Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will perform on Saturday, October 21 at Wood Street Methodist Church, Ripley. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund, with expensive electric doors recently needing replacement.

Tickets cost £6 and are available from the church, or Frank Kenny of the choir on 01773 748127. Tickets can also be purchased on the door on the evening of the concert. Light refreshments will be available during the intermission and raffle.

Most of the choir’s concerts take place locally in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire; frequently helping raise funds for charities and worthy causes.

This year the choir has taken part in a major festival of male voice singing at Derby Cathedral. It has toured to the Lake District to perform two concerts at Shap and Appleby churches.