News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Derbyshire choir celebrating 120th anniversary sings up for church building fund

A choral group celebrating its 120th anniversary will take centre stage in a concert to raise money for a Derbyshire church.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST
Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir.Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir.
Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir.

Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will perform on Saturday, October 21 at Wood Street Methodist Church, Ripley. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund, with expensive electric doors recently needing replacement.

Tickets cost £6 and are available from the church, or Frank Kenny of the choir on 01773 748127. Tickets can also be purchased on the door on the evening of the concert. Light refreshments will be available during the intermission and raffle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most of the choir’s concerts take place locally in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire; frequently helping raise funds for charities and worthy causes.

This year the choir has taken part in a major festival of male voice singing at Derby Cathedral. It has toured to the Lake District to perform two concerts at Shap and Appleby churches.

For further details, visit the website www.pyehillmvc.co.uk

Related topics:DerbyshireTicketsRipley