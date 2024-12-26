Derbyshire born rising pop star Alessi Rose - who performed at Y Not - is tipped by Ticketmaster as one to watch in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire’s rising pop sensation Alessi Rose – who sang at Y Not Festival this summer – has been tipped as one to watch in the year ahead.

The Derby born singer has been listed as one of the brightest up-and-coming stars to shape the live music scene in a much-anticipated Breakthrough 2025 list released by Ticketmaster.

Alessi Rose’s tour next year – which includes Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels – sold out in under 15 minutes.

She has been booked for the main stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals where she will be on the same bill as one of her heroes, Chappell Roan. Of her return to the festivals, Alessi Rose said on social media: “I literally cannot fathom that we’re going from the BBC Introducing to the main stage in a year.”

The 22-year-old alt-pop singer performed on The Quarry stage at Y Not and also played at the Latitude festival this summer in support of her debut EP titled ‘rumination as ritual’.

Alessi Rose, who left Derby for the bright lights of London, released a new song Pretty World at the beginning of December 2024 and is working towards her second EP.

Influenced by Kate Bush, Gracie Adams and Lorde, Alessi Rose began posting her songs on Instagram when she was in her teens. She uploaded her unmixed songs to BBC Introducing and Dean Jackson played them on his show.

By looking at Spotify song credits, Alessi Rose found the names of producers and messaged them on Instagram asking if they wanted to hear her demos. She also built a fanbase onTikTok by posting live videos which caught the eye of an industry professional.

Ticketmaster’s Breakthrough 2025 list includes Nottingham based LYVIA, emerging alt-pop and former The Voice UK contestant. Others tipped to dominate the scene are Amble who are Irish folk trio Tik Tok stars; Aziya, a fiery guitarist and alt-rock visionary; KILLOWEN, a rap sensation; Myles Smith, R&B rising smooth operator; Orla Gartland, Irish pop-punk singer; Sammy Virji, global garage phenomenon and bassline producer; Sienna Spiro, soulful vocalist and jazz powerhouse; swim school, Scottish indie band.

Previous Breakthrough lists tipped the likes of four-time nominee and two-time MOBO Award winner Central Cee, five-time Grammy Awards nominee Wet Leg whose self-titled debut album peaked at no. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, BRITS Rising Star winners FLO and most recently The Last Dinner Party, whose debut album topped at number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2024.