The Rosadocs outside Sheffield City Hall where they will be playing the biggest headline show of their career on November 3, 2023.

The group will be performing at Sheffield City Hall’s ballroom on November 3, 2023, with tickets now on sale.

The Rosadocs said: “It is great pride that we announce the single biggest headline show of our career, so far. An iconic building which has seen some of the biggest and best acts ever to grace the stage. Whether you have seen us live before or not… this is the show to come to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead singer Keelan Graney, from Clay Cross, said: “When you realise how many fantastic Sheffield stories have started out on that multi coloured dancefloor, how many romances have been born walking down those steps into that pillared hall, you know that you want to be part of it”.

This headline show is the icing on the cake for The Rosadocs whose childhood dreams will come true when they perform at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday, June 17. The Rosadocs will also be playing at Tramlines in Sheffield on July 21 where they will be among 13 bands voted through out of the 1578 artists who applied, and Wentworth Festival in Rotherham on September 16, 2023.

Most Popular

At Your Door, the new single from The Rosadocs, was released in May and had its first airplay on Radio X. Listener Bob Johnson said: “Never heard of The Rosadocs but would love to hear more. Great song.”