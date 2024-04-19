Derbyshire arts charity to host fundraising showcase night at historic mills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arts Derbyshire will be taking over the historic Masson Mills in Cromford on Thursday, April 25, 7-10pm, with a programme of music, dance, spoken word and a mixed media exhibition, accompanied by street food and a bar.

Operations manager Hannah Barker said: “As a charity, we are always looking for fundraising opportunities to help them continue their work supporting artists, makers and performers across the county to thrive.

“This is a first for Arts Derbyshire, and the perfect way to showcase some of the amazing talent in the county at the same time.”

Masson Mills are considered the finest surviving example of Sir Richard Arkwright's 18th century industrial innovations. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

The bill includes a set from Derby band Raindogs, who cover the likes of Neil Young, Nick Cave, Tom Waits and Elbow in three-part harmonies backed by drums, guitars, bass and the occasional glockenspiel solo.

Poet Mark Gwynne Jones, well known locally for his Voices from the Peak series, will be performing a selection of his work, while choreographer Mairead Rutter O’Connor and her small troupe of dancers promise to take the audience to “another world where possibilities are shifted.”

The curated art exhibition will also be free to view on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27, 10am to 4pm, featuring work by 17 selected artists from around the county which includes ceramics, glass, furniture, photography and print. Everything on show will be for sale, with a pop-up shop of smaller items also available.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or a soft drink on arrival, a pop-up bar throughout the night and soak it up with international street food snacks and larger plates of Eritrean food cooked up by chef Ambes Abraha.

Derby's Raindogs will get the party going. (Photo: Contributed)

The centrepiece of the fundraising will be a raffle of prizes generously donated by businesses and organisations around the county and guests, from a print by Bernie Rutter to an evening at Buxton Opera House or an overnight stay at a luxurious holiday spot.

Masson Mills will also be offering guests a tour of the fascinating working textile museum prior to the evening’s exciting programme – ticketed separately, advanced booking required, contact [email protected].

Tickets for the main event cost £30. For full details and booking, see ticketsource.co.uk/arts-derbyshire.