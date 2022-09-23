Derby Folk Festival pulls in star partnerships Bob Fox & Billy Mitchell, Spiers & Boden, Kathryn Roberts & Seth Lakeman

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman play at the final concert of this year's Derby Folk Festival on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The 1t6th edition of Derby Folk Festival launches on Friday, September 30, on The Mick Peat Stage in the Market Place where entertainment will be provided by Lady Nade and Sound of the Sirens.Saturday sees concerts in Derby Cathedral as well as the main marquee and includes Granny’s Attic, The Carrivick Sisters, Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage, Bob Fox & Billy Mitchell and more. There’s even a special performance of the fantastic show, The Pitmen Poets. Spiers & Boden will make a welcome return to the city as Saturday’s final act.Sunday kicks off with another show Nelly; a folk musical, about Nell Gwynne featuring Robb Johnson and Winter Wilson – along with Jez Lowe, Old Sea Legs, Narthen and more.The festival closes on Sunday with special guests Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman.

Organiser Bob Rushton from Bob on Arts said: “This year’s list of artists continues our long tradition of mixing well known established acts with those who are newer to the scene. We’ve tried to reflect the wide range of genres from across the folk scene and really hope you’ll enjoy it as much we know we’re going to!”This year’s festival will see the new addition of a concert in Derby Cathedral on September 30. From Pub to Pulpit is a celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ 150th anniversary, and includes music from Broomdasher, Coracle and the cathedral’s own choristers.

Councillor Ross McCristal, who is Derby City Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “ This hugely successful event attracts both residents and visitors from around the UK and beyond, right into the heart of Derby.

“This unique weekend provides a fantastic range of folk events with an ever-growing fan base. We’re particularly proud to be involved in this event, as it continues to go from strength to strength working with more cultural partners across the city.

“Featuring events in Derby Cathedral, Derby Market Place and The Old Bell Hotel, we look forward to Derby City Centre having the vibrant atmosphere that only the Derby Folk Festival can bring.”