Derby Cathedral hosts concert to put you in the Christmas spirit
Festive music in one of the most impressive buildings in Derbyshire promises to be a hot ticket.
Derby Concert Band is presenting its Christmas Festival at Derby Cathedral on December 16 when special guests will be Derby Choral Union. There will be carols to sing along to and other seasonal songs.
The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10-£15, free for under 12s. Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/Derby-Concert-Band/t-ojzaldn
Derby Concert Band has played music in the city for more than 50 years and presents a handful of concerts every year.