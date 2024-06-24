Derby Cathedral concert for The Derbyshire Singers with special guests His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts
The Derbyshire Singers will be joined by His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts and soloists Anna Dennis (soprano), Louise Collett (mezzo soprano) and Andrew McKenzie-Wicks (tenor) for the concert to be conducted by Lynne Clark on July 6.
His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts is a group of virtuoso wind players who specialise in playing Renaissance and Baroque music in historically appropriate styles on original instruments.
Compositions by Giovanni Gabrielli and Claudio Monteverdi will be performed by the choir and musicians during the concert.
Tickets £18 including programme , students in full-time education are admitted free. Book online at www.derbyshiresingers.org.
The Derbyshire Singers welcome recruits, particularly sopranos and tenors. Rehearsals take place in Matlock on Tuesdays at 7.30pm. For further information, email: [email protected]
