The Derbyshire Singers round off their 50th season celebrations with a concert at Derby Cathedral on July 6, 2024.

A choral group will round off its 50th season celebrations by performing in Derby Cathedral.

The Derbyshire Singers will be joined by His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts and soloists Anna Dennis (soprano), Louise Collett (mezzo soprano) and Andrew McKenzie-Wicks (tenor) for the concert to be conducted by Lynne Clark on July 6.

His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts is a group of virtuoso wind players who specialise in playing Renaissance and Baroque music in historically appropriate styles on original instruments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compositions by Giovanni Gabrielli and Claudio Monteverdi will be performed by the choir and musicians during the concert.

His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts will be special guests at The Derbyshire Singers' concert in Derby Cathedral on July 6, 2024.

Tickets £18 including programme , students in full-time education are admitted free. Book online at www.derbyshiresingers.org.