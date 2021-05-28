Del Amitri return with new album and tour - including Sheffield and Nottingham dates

And the Glasgow band that recorded huge hits in the 1980s and ’90s with tracks such as Nothing Ever Happens and Always the Last to Know, are to release their first album in 19 years and it has a Hebridean inspiration.

And they are hoping for more success with their latest long-player.

Fatal Mistakes, their seventh studio album, but first since 2002, is out on Friday, May 28, after release was pushed back due to Covid-related production problems – before the band head out on a UK tour including dates in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Frontman Justin Currie said: “Fatal Mistakes were made over three weeks in March, in a stately home in deepest England — 13 of them —resulting in the first Dels’ studio album since Can You Do Me Good.

“A fine time was had by all. It’s a collection of bizarre tales of poisoning, pleading and bitter acceptance, powered by guitars, drums and keyboards played entirely by the quintet who had such enormous fun on the road in 2014 and ’18.

“Close Your Eyes and Think of England is our European valediction, a ballad of pure bile and remorse, sweetened by a sledgehammer of sarcasm.”

And those Fatal Mistakes are sure to feature heavily when the band – Currie, guitarists Iain Harvie and Kris Dollimore, keyboard player Andy Alston and drummer Ash Soan – head out on tour in September.

The tour includes shows at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, September 15, and Sheffield’s City Hall on Tuesday, September 21 – see delamitri.info/dates

