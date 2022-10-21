The multi-million selling bands play at Bramall Lane on Monday, May 22, 2023. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10am.

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard said: “After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!”

Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement: “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

The co-headliners will play throughout Latin America before the European leg of the tour which includes dates at Wembley, Lytham and Glasgow during July 2023.

Def Leppard, whose latest album Diamond Star Halos was released in May, have sold more than 110 million records worldwide. The band have gone on to amass a staggering 5.5 billion streams since 2018 with the 18-44 years demographic now representing more than half of their fanbase. Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me and Foolin.

Motley Crue has commandeered the rock pantheon for 41 years, selling more than 100 million albums worldwide and scoring 22 top 40 rock hits including Kickstart My Heart and Home Sweet Home which regularly feature on hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai. Their digital impact is highlighted in five billion streams and more than eight million followers on social media.

To buy tickets for the live shows, go to www.defleppard.com and www.motley.com

