Def Leppard will play at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on June 30, 2026 (photo: Ross Halfin)

Rock superstars Def Leppard will play a hometown gig in Sheffield during their first UK arena tour for three years.

Def Leppard will air their iconic songs at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 when special guests will be the American rock band Extreme. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 5 at 10am via www.defleppard.com

Lead singer Joe Elliott said: “Playing to our home crowd and our fans in Europe is very important to us, and we’ll be bringing a brand new show that will feature some surprises as well as the classics! See you soon!!”

The 2026 dates will be the first UK and EU headline solo shows since the band’s mammoth sold out tour run in 2023 alongside Mötley Crüe. That tour was part of a two-year run that saw Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe selling more than 2.1 million tickets across the globe while performing in 27 countries and on five continents!

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the United States, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard has produced a run of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s influential career included two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, that captured the group’s legendary tracks such as Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me, Animal and Foolin. Testament to Def Leppard’s enduring and ever growing appeal is their 20 million followers across social media platforms. This week sees Def Leppard headline the final night of the Radio 2 In the Park Festival on Sunday, September 7 before returning to the USA in early 2026 for a month-long Las Vegas residency. Phil Collen said: “It’s a dream to be coming back to the UK and Europe in June and July next year. And to be coming back with our good friends, Extreme, is a bonus. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!”

Extreme topped the Billboard charts with the song More Than Words in 1991 and hit number four in the same chart with the follow-up Hole Hearted later that year.