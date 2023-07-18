News you can trust since 1855
Debyshire fringe festival performers rummage through secondhand shop's objects for their stories and music show

A show about discarded possessions that combines storytelling and music will be aired at Buxton fringe.
By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
David Head and Matt Glover present Unwanted Objects at The Rotundar Theatre in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from July 21 to 23, 2023 (photo: Matthew Kaltenborn)David Head and Matt Glover present Unwanted Objects at The Rotundar Theatre in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from July 21 to 23, 2023 (photo: Matthew Kaltenborn)
David Head and Matt Glover present Unwanted Objects at The Rotundar Theatre in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from July 21 to 23, 2023 (photo: Matthew Kaltenborn)

David Head and Matt Glover will present Unwanted Objects at the Rotunda Theatre in the town’s Pavilion Gardens from July 21 to 23 at 7.45pm.

Old teddy bears, abandoned chess sets and ships-in-bottles...every item in a mysterious and magical secondhand shop has its own tale to tell. Their bitter-sweet history combined with folk-inspired musical melancholia result in a show full of wit, whimsy and warmth.

Following a successful debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, Unwanted Objects has undergone a period of development with director Laura Killeen (Godot is a Woman, The Pleasance). The revised version recently debuted at the Brighton Fringe 2023.

Unwanted Objects is suitable for 16+ years.

    Tickets cost £12 abd £10. Book online at https://www.rotundatheatre.com/buxtonfringe/unwantedobjects

