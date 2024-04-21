Will Young will perform at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall on October 15, 2024.

HIs up close and personal show at the City Hall’s Memorial Hall on October 15, 2024, will be an evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.

Tickets, priced from £44.50, go on pre-sale on Wednesday, April 24 (sign up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter) and on general sale on Thursday, April 24, both at 10am. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About the Light It Up Live 2024 tour, Will said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”

Will has released a new single to coincide with the tour announcement. Channeling the nostalgia of 80s pop with a modern, soulful touch, Falling Deep sits somewhere between The Police and The Weeknd. The song is written and produced by renowned pop hitmakers PhD (who have worked with Kylie), with GRAMMY-winning songwriter David Brook (OneRepublic & Galantis) and Fraser Churchill (Charlie Puth). Falling Deep is the perfect introduction to Will’s first album for five years – Light It Up will be released on August 9.