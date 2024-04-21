Dates when Will Young's Sheffield show tickets will go on sale
HIs up close and personal show at the City Hall’s Memorial Hall on October 15, 2024, will be an evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.
Tickets, priced from £44.50, go on pre-sale on Wednesday, April 24 (sign up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter) and on general sale on Thursday, April 24, both at 10am. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
About the Light It Up Live 2024 tour, Will said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”
Will has released a new single to coincide with the tour announcement. Channeling the nostalgia of 80s pop with a modern, soulful touch, Falling Deep sits somewhere between The Police and The Weeknd. The song is written and produced by renowned pop hitmakers PhD (who have worked with Kylie), with GRAMMY-winning songwriter David Brook (OneRepublic & Galantis) and Fraser Churchill (Charlie Puth). Falling Deep is the perfect introduction to Will’s first album for five years – Light It Up will be released on August 9.
