Next year’s event will be held on Sunday, July 21. Early bird tickets, starting at £4 plus booking fee, will go on sale this Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10am, via the Skiddle website.

This summer’s event at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, was a huge success (despite challenging weather conditions) with more than 5000 people attending. The event saw huge names performing including A1, Tinchy Stryder, Baga Chipz, Stooshe and the launch of its hugely successful "Kids Zone" which had lots of arts and crafts and Drag Queen story time.