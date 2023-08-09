News you can trust since 1855
Dates for Chesterfield Pride 2024 and early bird ticket sales

Dates have been announced for Chesterfield Pride 2024 and the release of tickets.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 21:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 21:20 BST

Next year’s event will be held on Sunday, July 21. Early bird tickets, starting at £4 plus booking fee, will go on sale this Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10am, via the Skiddle website.

This summer’s event at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, was a huge success (despite challenging weather conditions) with more than 5000 people attending. The event saw huge names performing including A1, Tinchy Stryder, Baga Chipz, Stooshe and the launch of its hugely successful "Kids Zone" which had lots of arts and crafts and Drag Queen story time.

Chesterfield Pride has cemented itself as one of the country’s favourite LGBTQ Pride events.

