The festival will take place over the weekend of August 2 to 4, with the line-up yet to be announced. Tickets priced from £119.50 for weekend camping have been released today (Friday, August 11).

Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, says: “Thank you so much to everyone who joined us at Y Not 2023 - we’re always so grateful for the support from our customers year after year, and you all made this edition of the festival feel so special. Thank you for standing by us - see you in 2024!”