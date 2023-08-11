Date for Y Not Festival is announced alongside Super Early Bird tickets release
Super early bird tickets have gone on sale for Y Not festival 2024.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Aug 2023
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 18:42 BST
The festival will take place over the weekend of August 2 to 4, with the line-up yet to be announced. Tickets priced from £119.50 for weekend camping have been released today (Friday, August 11).
Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, says: “Thank you so much to everyone who joined us at Y Not 2023 - we’re always so grateful for the support from our customers year after year, and you all made this edition of the festival feel so special. Thank you for standing by us - see you in 2024!”
To book tickets for the 2024 festival, go to https://ynotfestival.com/tickets