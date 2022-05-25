Daphne's Flight concert in Derbyshire is finale of first tour for three years

Daphne's Flight play at St Peter's Church, Belper, on May 20 (photo: Bryan Ledgard)

The group will play at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on May 30 to remember Derbyshire folk legends Barry Coope and Mick Peat.

Proceeds from the concert will go to good causes chosen by Barry and Mick’s families.

Daphne’s Flight were due to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a tour in 2020 but the Covid pandemic put paid to that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now they are back, with Miranda Sykes from Show Of Hands replacing Christine Collister who left the band at the start of 2022 due to personal reasons.

The current line-up includes Chris While, Julie Matthews, Helen Watson and Melanie Harrold.

Together they create music that is relatable, moving and uplifting and create a chemistry on stage that is both joyful and contagious.