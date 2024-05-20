Jack Badcock plays at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on May 24, 2024 (photo: Elly Lucas)

Award-winning Celtic folk group Dallahan’s frontman Jack Badcock will plug his debut solo album on a visit to Derbyshire.

Jack, a former finalist in the BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year, is lined up to play at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on May 24.

Lead vocalist and gifted guitarist with the acclaimed quarted Dallahn for the past decade, Jack has travelled the world with the band that he originally founded with instrumentalist Ciaran Ryan. His songwriting has increasingly come to the fore, most recently when he penned songs for the band’s critically acclaimed 2023 album Speak of the Devil which was awarded 4 stars by Mojo magazine.

Known for his soulful, stand-out tenor voice, and enigmatic, thought-provoking songwriting, Jack released an EP – The Driftwood Project – in 2021, which was nominated for Original Work of the Year at the Scots Trad Music Awards.

Having supported Eddi Reader on tour last year, Jack will release his first full album, Cosmography, a collection of 10 evocative and eloquent original songs ahead of his 16-date tour.

Aptly released on the eve of National Star Wars Day, Cosmography is a rich mix of songs that fuse Badcock’s interests of history, travel and the human condition. He says: “The things that most often inspire me to write are human history as a whole as well as our own collective - and individual - place in the universe.

Cosmography was recorded at Glasgow’s GloWorm Studios where it was produced by Euan Burton, who also plays bass on the album. Dallahan bandmate Andrew Waite on accordion is among the contributing musicians.