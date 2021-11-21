Crowds gather for Chesterfield's annual Christmas lights switch-on

Crowds have been gathering in Chesterfield for the Christmas light switch-on this evening

With a range of opportunities entertainment, the annual event is promised to be fun for all the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stage entertainment began at 3.00pm, hosted by Becky and Laura from Peak Radio – with The Rose Choir, Band Baja, the Glow Jugglers and the Gospel Choir all performing for the eager crowd.

This year’s pantomime cast from Beauty and the Beast at the Pomegranate Theatre were also on hand to greet visitors as they gathered for the big light switch-on at 4.45pm.