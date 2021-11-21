Crowds gather for Chesterfield's annual Christmas lights switch-on
Crowds have been gathering in Chesterfield for the annual Christmas lights switch-on today (November 21).
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 5:03 pm
With a range of opportunities entertainment, the annual event is promised to be fun for all the family.
The stage entertainment began at 3.00pm, hosted by Becky and Laura from Peak Radio – with The Rose Choir, Band Baja, the Glow Jugglers and the Gospel Choir all performing for the eager crowd.
This year’s pantomime cast from Beauty and the Beast at the Pomegranate Theatre were also on hand to greet visitors as they gathered for the big light switch-on at 4.45pm.
Keep an eye out for our coverage of the event in full tomorrow, Monday November 22.