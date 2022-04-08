Crooked Spire church hosts Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir for performance of The Messiah

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will be performing Handel’s The Messiah at the town’s iconic Crooked Spire church.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:36 am
Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will perform The Messiah on Saturday, April 9, at the town's Crooked Spire church.

The choir, conducted by musical director Steven Roberts, will sing Handel’s much-loved creation on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7.30pm.

Derbyshire Sinfonia, soprano Rachel Abbott, mezzo soprano Sarah Winn, tenor Gabriel Seawright and bass Conrad Chatterton will perform at this spring concert.

Adult tickets £16, seniors £14, students and unemployed £5, children free. Tickets available from choir members, Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre, email: [email protected] or you can pay at the door.