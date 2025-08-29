Crooked Few and Silverfish are ready to rock at north Derbyshire venue
Crooked Few and Silverfish will be playing at Hasland Club on September 5 to get the autumn gigs, promoted by S40time, off to a rocking start.
Headline band Crooked Few will live up to their mantra “Feel good music for a miserable world” with their raw folk punk rock sound of twisted covers and original compositions. With Rachel’s soaring fiddle tunes, Lou’s uncompromising vocals and whistle, backed by Andy’s heavy guitar sound and Kelv and Rich’s driving bass and drums, this is a true live, active band more at home on stage than in any studio.
Crooked Few comprises past and current members of folk punk acts The Silk Road and Ferocious Dog plus Nineties’ favourites Chomp.
Indie rock/pop outfit Silverfish played at YNot Festival in 2022 and have recently been aired on Radio X, BBC Leeds, BBC York and BBC East Midlands. The band draw influences from Foals, Sticky Fingers, and Radiohead and have three singles to their credit, the latest of which is Serpentine.
Silverfish have racked up sell-out headline gigs since meeting at Leeds University in 2021. The band is fronted by Tom Gannon, who is from Chesterfield, with George Bolger on drums, Oliver Mullan on lead guitar, and Ben Norton on bass and synth.
Tickets for the gig at Hasland Club cost £5, available from ticketsource.co.uk/hasland-club or from the venue.