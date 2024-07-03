Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sponsored rubber duck race was held on the River Derwent as part of the annual Celebrating Cromford Festival.

Volunteers released 180 rubber ducks onto the river behind Cromford Mills at noon on June 16.

The ducks made their way down the river, cheered on by enthusiastic onlookers from the river bank.

After passing the finish line at Cromford Bridge, the ducks were retrieved in nets by Cromford FlyFishers Club members Ian Evetts, Chris Hannath and Jonathan Park,

180 rubber ducks were relesed on the Derwent river for a duck race as part of the annual Celebrating Cromford Festival

Jonathan said: “The local fishing club were very happy to have been able to support both Celebrating Cromford and the causes they support. Everyone seemed to have fun, although the Canada Geese got a bit confused.”

The ducks were accompanied by volunteers who waded behind the flock ensuring no stragglers were left behind.

The first five ducks in the net received prizes donated by local Cromford businesses - The Boat Inn, Oakhill Hotel, Taylor-Wilde Chocolatiers, The Greyhound Hotel and Masson Mill.

Proceeds from the event are going to Cromford Pre-School Playgroup and Cromford Primary School.

Celebrating Cromford Festival is an annual event that takes place across the village in the middle of June.

This year's festival was hosted between June 14 and June 16 and included various events such as live music, a tractor pull, and a bushtucker trial.

Former festival committee member Ted Edwards said: “The festival is all about being inclusive with all the businesses in the village.