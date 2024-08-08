Country music singer/songwriter Kier will air tracks from debut album at Chesterfield gig

Kier plays at St Leonard's Mission, Spital, Chesterfield on September 14, 2024.Kier plays at St Leonard's Mission, Spital, Chesterfield on September 14, 2024.
Country music singer-songwriter Kier will plug her debut album at a gig in Chesterfield.

Kier and her band, which includes Chesterfield bass player Callum Houghton from Hady, will perform at St Leonard’s Mission in Spital on September 14, 2024.

Sheffield based Kier, who is just 23 years old, is poised to make her mark in the industry with her album, Welcome to the Strange Life. Hailed as pushing the boundaries of country music, Kier is influenced by folk, Americana, indie, alt, pop and rock in her compositions.

Tickets cost £15 for her concert in Chesterfield, available from the Spital Arts page on Facebook or email [email protected] or call 01246 220741.

