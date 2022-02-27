Country folk star Gretchen Peters to play in Derbyshire

Gretchen Peters performs at Buxton Opera House on April 15, 2022.

Singer/guitarist Gretchen is lined up to play at Buxton Opera House on April 15, 2022, the final concert in a 13-date UK tour which starts in Lincoln on March 27.

The tour will promote her upcoming album, The Show: Live from the UK, which was recorded in 2019 when Gretchen toured with her band and an all-female Scottish string quintet.

Gretchen’s last album, The Night They Wrote the Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury, was released in 2020. The collection saw Gretchen take a deep dive into the catalogue of the late great American songwriter and offer her own spin on 12 classic cuts.

Championed by beloved BBC Radio 2 presenters Terry Wogan and Bob Harris, the release of Gretchen’s debut album The Secret of Life in 1996 sparked what has turned out to be an enduring relationship with her UK fans and an equally long-lived touring career in the UK.

Gretchen was Inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and has accumulated accolades as a songwriter for artists as diverse as Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, The Neville Brothers, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Bryan Adams and Faith Hill.

Her song Independence Day, recorded by Martina McBride, won a Country Music Association Song of the Year award in 1995.

She has been nominated for two Grammys (Independence Day/Martina McBride and You Don’t Even Know Who I Am/Patty Loveless) and a Golden Globe (Here I Am/Bryan Adams).

People Magazine wrote: "If Peters never delivers another tune as achingly beautiful as On A Bus To St. Cloud, she has already earned herself a spot among country's upper echelon of contemporary composers.”

The year 2015 was a golden one for Gretchen. Her album Blackbirds was awarded International Album of the Year and Song of the Year by the UK Americana Association. In that year The Telegraph named her one of the greatest 60 female singer-songwriters of all time.

In 2021 she was awarded The Poets Award by the Academy of Country Music.

American country singer Kim Richey will be the support act at Gretchen’s concert in Buxton.